Tata Sons writes off over Rs 28,000 crore in telecom business: Report

N Chandrasekaran-led Tata Sons wrote off Rs 28,651 crore in its telecom business last fiscal, which lowered its net profit by 76 percent, The Economic Times reported. Fund managers tracking the group told the paper that Chandrasekaran will now have to deliver growth and profit.

Tata Sons’ focus next fiscal will be on growth, and cash flows will stay ahead of capital expenditure, a top official told the paper. The group has started taking some steps like selling its mobile service business of Tata Teleservices to Bharti Airtel as it was struggling due to competition.

A source told the paper that write-offs on the balance sheet for its telecom arm will be completed by March next year, while other capital infusions to amp up businesses will be undertaken this year.

The conglomerate reported a 14 percent year-on-year rise in total revenue in March. Profit after tax declined to Rs 4,379 crore, the company said in filings with the Registrar of Companies.

The group made attempts at consolidating its stake across Tata companies to simplify its cross-holdings and help raise funds for entities that wanted to cut their debt and invest, the filing read.

Chandrasekaran has pushed heads of over 100 Tata companies to focus on core businesses and markets within India. Sources told the paper that group companies are already cutting down on small businesses and subsidiaries.

“There are quite a few fledgling insurance, steel, hotels and retail businesses that will contribute in a few years. The chairman is taking strategic decisions with an eye on the future,” sources added.

Tata Sons’ combined revenue exceeds $100 billion, but the group derives a big share of dividends from its largest group company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which reported a consolidated revenue of $19 billion in March.

Tata Trusts and group companies hold around 79 percent stake in Tata Sons, with the balance held by individual investors including the Tata family.

Tata Sons has sought shareholder approval to change its status from a public company to a private company. Its standalone revenue includes dividend from group companies and brand equity subscriptions. Consolidated profit depends on performance of 218 subsidiaries, 34 joint ventures or associates and yields in equity investments, the filings stated. It recently approved a plan to invest Rs 10,161 crore in the group’s finance, insurance, defence, realty and retail companies.