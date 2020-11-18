Tata Sons vs Shapoorji Pallonji: Apex court sets December 2 as final hearing date



Supreme Court fixes for December 2, the final hearing in the Tata versus Shapoorji Pallonji Group case, as certain documents related to the case are yet to be filed.

The Supreme Court has fixed December 2 as the final hearing date in the Tata Sons versus Shapoorji Pallonji case as certain documents related to the case are yet to be filed, ANI reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group submitted a plan of separation to the Supreme Court on October 29, seeking to end its seven-decade-long association with the Tata Group.

SP Group has in its submission pointed out that Tata Sons is “effectively a two-group company” consisting of Tata Trusts, Tata family members, and Tata companies with 81.6 percent holding as one party and the Mistry family members with 18.37 percent holding as the second.

Earlier, SP Group also alleged “serious misconduct” in the bid process for the Parliament redevelopment project that was allotted to Tata Sons in September 2020.

Tata Sons is the core investment company and is the holding company for the Tata Group and its value arises from its stake in listed equities, non-listed equities, the brand, cash balances and immovable assets.