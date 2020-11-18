PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sons vs Shapoorji Pallonji: Apex court sets December 2 as final hearing date

The Supreme Court has fixed December 2 as the final hearing date as certain documents related to the case are yet to be filed.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court has fixed December 2 as the final hearing date in the Tata Sons versus Shapoorji Pallonji case as certain documents related to the case are yet to be filed, ANI reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group submitted a plan of separation to the Supreme Court on October 29, seeking to end its seven-decade-long association with the Tata Group.

Close

SP Group has in its submission pointed out that Tata Sons is “effectively a two-group company” consisting of Tata Trusts, Tata family members, and Tata companies with 81.6 percent holding as one party and the Mistry family members with 18.37 percent holding as the second.

related news

Earlier, SP Group also alleged “serious misconduct” in the bid process for the Parliament redevelopment project that was allotted to Tata Sons in September 2020.

Tata Sons is the core investment company and is the holding company for the Tata Group and its value arises from its stake in listed equities, non-listed equities, the brand, cash balances and immovable assets.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:57 pm

tags #Shapoorji Pallonji #SP Group #Tata Sons

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.