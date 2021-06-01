MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Sons board: Pramit Jhaveri, Noel Tata likely to be top contenders: Sources

Tata Trusts likely to consider Pramit Jhaveri, former CEO of Citi India and Tata Group’s Noel Tata as nominees on the board of Tata Sons as positions get vacated at the board of the holding company of Tata Group firms. The board is likely to decide on the appointments in the next few weeks.

Nisha Poddar
June 01, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST

In a top corporate development in the works, sources tell Moneycontrol that former CEO of Citi India Pramit Jhaveri and Citi India and Tata Group’s Noel Tata are the likely top contenders for the positions on Tata Sons board as certain positions get vacated. Tata Group is likely to take the final decisions in a few weeks, sources share.

TATA SONS BOARD top contenders R2

Tata Sons’ board member Farida Khambata’s terms will end soon. Sources suggest that Farida Khambata could be considered on the boards of both Tata Steel and TCS after her tenure at Tata Sons board comes to an end.

Tata Sons in an e-mail response to Moneycontrol’s query on board composition talks states, “We have no comments to offer.” Tata Steel and TCS did not comment on Moneycontrol’s queries.

TATA-SONS-BOARD

Close

Related stories

Pramit Jhaveri had joined Tata Trusts as a trustee in Feb 2020. Sources suggest that the Trust is considering him to be their nominee on the board of Tata Sons as a few positions get vacated by retiring members in the next few months. Pramit Jhaveri is recently appointed as a senior advisor to Wall Street boutique investment bank PJT Partners.

Noel Tata has been appointed a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019 and could be a likely contender to be inducted as a Director on the board of Tata Sons, sources share. Within the Tata Group of companies, Noel Tata is Chairman of Trent (Westside) and Tata Investment Corporation; Managing Director of Tata International, and Vice Chairman of Titan Company.
Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #Pramit Jhaveri #Tata #Tata Sons #Tata Sons Board
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.