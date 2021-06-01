Tata Sons board: Pramit Jhaveri, Noel Tata likely to be top contenders: Sources

In a top corporate development in the works, sources tell Moneycontrol that former CEO of Citi India Pramit Jhaveri and Citi India and Tata Group’s Noel Tata are the likely top contenders for the positions on Tata Sons board as certain positions get vacated. Tata Group is likely to take the final decisions in a few weeks, sources share.

Tata Sons’ board member Farida Khambata’s terms will end soon. Sources suggest that Farida Khambata could be considered on the boards of both Tata Steel and TCS after her tenure at Tata Sons board comes to an end.

Tata Sons in an e-mail response to Moneycontrol’s query on board composition talks states, “We have no comments to offer.” Tata Steel and TCS did not comment on Moneycontrol’s queries.

Pramit Jhaveri had joined Tata Trusts as a trustee in Feb 2020. Sources suggest that the Trust is considering him to be their nominee on the board of Tata Sons as a few positions get vacated by retiring members in the next few months. Pramit Jhaveri is recently appointed as a senior advisor to Wall Street boutique investment bank PJT Partners.

Noel Tata has been appointed a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019 and could be a likely contender to be inducted as a Director on the board of Tata Sons, sources share. Within the Tata Group of companies, Noel Tata is Chairman of Trent (Westside) and Tata Investment Corporation; Managing Director of Tata International, and Vice Chairman of Titan Company.