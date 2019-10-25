Tata Sons steps in to help Tata Motors with Rs 6,500 crore boost

The board of Tata Motors has approved an allotment of equity share and warrants on a preferential basis to Tata Sons for an aggregate consideration of Rs 6,494 crore.

The funds raised would be used primarily to retire debt at the stand-alone level, which as of September 30, 2019, stood at Rs 26,815 crore. At the consolidated level, the company’s net automotive debt stands at Rs 50,000 crore.

The issue price for the ordinary shares and exercise price for warrants has been fixed at about Rs 150 per share. Tata Group's shareholding will increase from 37.71 percent to 41.71 percent on allotment of ordinary shares, and upto 45.71 percent post exercise of warrants.

The warrants will be exercisable into ordinary shares over 18 months and will require 25 percent of the consideration to be brought in at the time of allotment and balance on exercise, as per applicable SEBI regulations.

“The funds raised through preferential allotment to Tata Sons will be used to repay the debt. If market conditions are appropriate, the external commercial borrowing will be used to refinance the long term loans we have,”said PB Balaji, CFO, Tata Motors.

Despite improving business fundamentals, these external risks in Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover could impact our credit ratings and our ability to refinance competitively. Therefore, the board has decided to raise equity funds to strengthen and deleverage the balance-sheet, stated a release from Tata Motors.

An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders will be held on November 22, 2019, to seek their approval for the preferential allotment.

The company further announced that it has taken a system stock reduction worth Rs 3,400 crore across the commercial and passenger vehicle channels during the entire period of the second quarter.

“We had to refocus the turnaround plans at Tata Motors to ensure that we do things right. This had to be done because the retail growth had slumped down quite significantly”, added Balaji.

Dealers sold commercial vehicles worth Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 900 crore by Tata Motors. Tata Motors commercial vehicle volumes during the second quarter slumped by 44 percent to 1,06,349 units as against 1,90,283 units sold in the same quarter last year.

“Growth impacted to subdued demand, liquidity stress and low freight availability for cargo operators and general economic slowdown. System stock has been reduced by 23,000 since June end and has been at its lowest level in six quarters” said a statement from Tata Motors.