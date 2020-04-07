App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sons plans Rs 7,000cr fundraising to clear old high-cost loans: Report

On March 27, the RBI announced infusion of Rs 3.74 lakh crore into the banking system to provide assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tata Sons is looking to raise around Rs 7,000 crore from banks to clear its older, higher-cost loans, according to a report by Business Standard.

Many companies with high ratings, such as Reliance Industries, L&T, and HDFC, are planning to raise low-cost funds from lenders after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected liquidity into the banking system.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“It’s a good opportunity for good A-rated companies to raise funds," a banking source told Business Standard.

Housing financier HDFC is planning to raise funds worth Rs 4,000 crore, Business Standard reported.

On March 27, the central bank announced an infusion of Rs 3.74 lakh crore into the banking system to provide assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Banks have already received Rs 50,000 crore from the RBI through two tranches of long-term repo operations (LTROs) issued in March and April.

“Banks are currently flush with funds and they want to lend it to top-rated firms,” a source told the publication.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Tata Sons

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.