Tata Sons plans $1 billion fundraising for European operations: Report

Tata Sons is planning to raise nearly $1 billion for its European operations, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The conglomerate may raise the money through a revolving credit facility (RCF), often called "revolver lines", the report said.

Tata Sons has begun talks with global banks such as Citi, ANZ, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered, sources told the newspaper.

There might be a capital raising round in future to raise money for Tata Sons' Indian businesses, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment when approached by the Economic Times.

The report said Tata Sons has been advised to prepare a war chest of $5 billion and set aside $1.5 billion for emergencies.

"We don’t see the need to raise that kind of money and have asked our flagship firms to take care of their own requirements as much as possible. Some businesses such as airlines may need our support, and JLR could need bigger infusions. So, we’re ensuring that we have funds accessible to us through Tata Sons subsidiaries," a source told the publication.

The company is considering raising five-year money at LIBOR (London InterBank Offered Rate) plus 250-275 bps through Tata International UK, with a guarantee from Tata Sons, the report said.

The $700-million dividend payout from Tata Consultancy services will be added to the war chest, the report said.

Many group companies that provide non-essential services such as Tata Steel Europe, Jaguar Land Rover, Titan, Tata Starbucks and Trent Westside are recording zero revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.