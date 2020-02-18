App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sons picks up Tata Chemical shares worth Rs 208cr from other promoter entities

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 755, valuing the transaction at Rs 207.82 crore, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Sons, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday picked up more than 27.52 lakh shares of the company for Rs 208 crore from other promoter entities. According to the block data available on the BSE, Tata Sons purchased a total of 27,52,662 shares of Tata Chemicals.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 755, valuing the transaction at Rs 207.82 crore, the data showed.

The stocks were picked up from other promoter entities -- Ewart Investments, Tata Global Beverages, Simto Investment Company and Tata Coffee.

Close

Overall promoters held 31.08 per cent stake in Tata Chemicals at the end of December 2019. This included Tata Sons owning 23.92 per cent stake in the company.

related news

The stock of Tata Chemicals settled at Rs 750 on the BSE on Tuesday, down 0.30 per cent from the previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Tata Chemicals #Tata Sons

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.