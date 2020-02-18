Tata Sons picks up Tata Chemical shares worth Rs 208cr from other promoter entities

Tata Sons, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday picked up more than 27.52 lakh shares of the company for Rs 208 crore from other promoter entities. According to the block data available on the BSE, Tata Sons purchased a total of 27,52,662 shares of Tata Chemicals.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 755, valuing the transaction at Rs 207.82 crore, the data showed.

The stocks were picked up from other promoter entities -- Ewart Investments, Tata Global Beverages, Simto Investment Company and Tata Coffee.

Overall promoters held 31.08 per cent stake in Tata Chemicals at the end of December 2019. This included Tata Sons owning 23.92 per cent stake in the company.

The stock of Tata Chemicals settled at Rs 750 on the BSE on Tuesday, down 0.30 per cent from the previous close.