Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sons not ruling out Air India bid, Chairman N Chandrasekaran reveals: Reports

Chandrasekaran added that the decision should ideally be made by Vistara, rather than Tata Sons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has not ruled out the possibility of bidding for national carrier Air India.

"I will ask the team to evaluate it," Chandrasekaran told The Times of India.

He added that the decision should ideally be made by Vistara, rather than Tata Sons. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons.

“I’m not going to run a third airline (in addition to Vistara and AirAsia). Unless we merge. There are issues. I will never say yes or no. I don’t know.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Centre’s attempt to privatise Air India in 2018 failed due to its high debt and the government’s intention to retain a 24 percent stake in the airline. Another Expression of Interest (EoI) is likely to be issued soon, where the government puts up its entire 100 percent stake for sale.

“We will have to find a solution for our aviation business. I want to scale it up, but I also know that the business is likely to make losses until 2025,” Chandrasekaran told The Times of India.

In a separate interview with CNBC-TV18, Chandrasekaran hinted that the Tata Group would consider any opportunity to add value to their airline portfolio.

“Let the EoI come, let the terms come and then we will see it,” he told the news channel.

Tata Sons’ airlines portfolio also includes Air Asia India, which it operates as a joint venture with Malaysia-based Air Asia.

 

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:59 am

tags #Air India #N Chandrasekaran #Tata Sons

