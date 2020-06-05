Tata Sons not looking to monetise its investments to raise capital: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on June 5 said the Tata Group is not looking to monetise investments to boost funds as it has enough cash to support group firms.

"Tata Sons is in a strong financial position with adequate cash flows to support group companies and new growth initiatives," he said in a statement.

Tata Group, like all other companies, is facing both challenges and opportunities arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic situation, he added.

"All our group companies are progressing well responding to these challenges and opportunities and we are confident that they will emerge stronger," he said. "Tata Sons is not looking to monetise its investments to raise capital."