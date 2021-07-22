Tata Sons’ N Chandrasekaran poised for second term as chairman: Report

Chandrasekaran's personal equation with Ratan Tata and growth decisions for Tata Sons were appreciated. (N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons - Image: Reuters)

The Tata Trusts’ board and Chairman Ratan Tata have approved and expressed support for the second term of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Several sources told The Economic Times that Chandrasekaran’s re-appointment is a “non-issue” and would “sail through”, adding that the position had also “already been informally ratified”. His first term is set to end in February 2022.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The sources said that stakeholders appreciated Chandrasekaran’s “performance and conduct”.

A big factor was how he took on various challenges and growth opportunities and consulted Ratan Tata on “crucial group plans and important policy matters”. His support in the legal tussle with Cyrus Mistry also gained him the second term, the report noted.

One source told the paper that Chandrasekaran’s efforts “put together legal information” and hold key discussions and strategy talks with Ratan Tata “did not go unnoticed”, adding: “While the current chairman has taken key business decisions independently, he ensured that counsel was sought from (Ratan) Tata.”

Officials also hinted that while Chandrasekaran’s term end next year, his re-appointment may be cleared “sooner, (rather) than later” to display stability and continuity for investors.

“There is still time for the current term to end, but yes, the reappointment is just a formality. It is almost done. Tata Trusts, the key stakeholder, is confident about him,” an official said.

Tata Sons and Ratan Tata did not respond to queries, the report added.