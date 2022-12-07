 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran appointed Chair of B20 India

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

He will lead the business agenda during India's G-20 presidency.

N Chandrasekaran (File image: PTI)

The government has appointed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as the Chair of B20 India, industry body CII said on Wednesday.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been appointed as the B20 India Secretariat by the Indian government to lead the B20 India process.

CII assumed charge of B20 India Secretariat on 1 December 2022, as India's term as G-20 President commenced.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G-20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G-20, with companies and business organisations as participants.