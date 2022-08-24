Tata Sons may have to write off AirAsia's accumulated loss: Report

Tata Sons will likely to make a provision for Rs 2,600 crore as accumulated losses for AirAsia India airlines, according to a report by ET Now.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June this year approved Tata Group-owned Air India’s proposal to fully acquire the equity share capital of low-cost carrier AirAsia India.

Tata Sons, which majorly owns AirAsia India with a shareholding of 83.67 percent and AirAsia Investment Limited controls the rest of the stake in the budget carrier.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The carrier, which was already reeling under losses, further bore the brunt of the Covid pandemic, officials told Economic Times.

No decision has been arrived at yet on whether the write-off will be included in the balance sheet of Tata Sons or Air India, officials added.

"In mergers between two group companies - AirAsia India with Air India Express - if one of the group companies' liabilities exceeds its assets, the group has to make provisions for impairment in the value of investments if it's permanent, as per applicable accounting standards," Uday Ved, partner at global tax practice group KNAV told ET now.

"In the case of the AirAsia India merger, additional impairment provisions, if any, will be restricted to the extent of the impairment provisions not already accounted for in the latest reported standalone financial statements of Tata Sons," he added.

Tata Group has started work on the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express, top executives in the know of the development, told ET Now.

In case the AirAsia India accounts, including liabilities, are already consolidated with those of Tata Sons, no further provisions other than impairment testing of the investment may be required, pursuant to the merger, said Zulfiqar Shivji, founder of audit and consulting firm ZADN & Associates to ET now.