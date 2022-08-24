English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Sons may have to write off AirAsia's accumulated loss: Report

    Tata Sons will likely have to make a provision of 26 billion rupees as accumulated losses for low-cost carrier AirAsia India.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

    Tata Sons will likely to make a provision for Rs 2,600 crore as accumulated losses for AirAsia India airlines, according to a report  by ET Now.

    Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June this year approved Tata Group-owned Air India’s proposal to fully acquire the equity share capital of low-cost carrier AirAsia India.

    Tata Sons, which majorly owns AirAsia India with a shareholding of 83.67 percent and AirAsia Investment Limited controls the rest of the stake in the budget carrier.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    The carrier, which was already reeling under losses, further bore the brunt of the Covid pandemic, officials told Economic Times.

    Close

    Related stories

    No decision has been arrived at yet on whether the write-off will be included in the balance sheet of Tata Sons or Air India, officials added.

    Also Read: Tata Sons-Tata Trusts | Separate heads for both will not solve the problem

    "In mergers between two group companies - AirAsia India with Air India Express - if one of the group companies' liabilities exceeds its assets, the group has to make provisions for impairment in the value of investments if it's permanent, as per applicable accounting standards," Uday Ved, partner at global tax practice group KNAV told ET now.

    "In the case of the AirAsia India merger, additional impairment provisions, if any, will be restricted to the extent of the impairment provisions not already accounted for in the latest reported standalone financial statements of Tata Sons," he added.

    Tata Group has started work on the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express, top executives in the know of the development, told ET Now.

    In case the AirAsia India accounts, including liabilities, are already consolidated with those of Tata Sons, no further provisions other than impairment testing of the investment may be required, pursuant to the merger, said Zulfiqar Shivji, founder of audit and consulting firm ZADN & Associates to ET now.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air Asia India #Air India #Tata Sons
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 10:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.