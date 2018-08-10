App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sons gets green light from Registrar of Companies to go private: Report

The move is a setback for the Mistry family, which has filed a petition that seeks to stay Tata Sons' conversion into a private limited company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Tata Sons has been cleared by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to become a private limited company, according to a report by Business Standard.

The report cites a certificate of incorporation filed by Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

The move is a setback for the Mistry family, which has filed a petition that seeks to stay Tata Sons' conversion into a private limited company.

related news

The RoC approved the change in Tata Sons' status on August 6.

Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment, both run by the Mistry family, are minority shareholders in Tata Sons, jointly owning an 18.4 percent stake in the holding company.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had on Wednesday asked Tata Sons to file an affidavit and written responses by Friday about its conversion from a deemed public company to a private limited company.

The NCLAT gave Tata Sons this instruction while hearing Cyrus Investments' petition. The petition challenges the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on July 9, which supported Tata Sons' move.

The NCLAT will hear arguments on the mater on August 14.

Shareholders of Tata Sons had in September last year voted to become a private limited company, a decision opposed by former chairman Cyrus Mistry and his family.

Tata Sons had been a private limited company since 1917, but its status changed to that of a public limited company in 1976.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:18 am

tags #Business #Tata Group #Tata Sons

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.