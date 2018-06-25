Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran to present first 5-year 'vision plan' tomorrow

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will present his first five-year 'vision plan' for the conglomerate's larger companies at a two-day board meeting starting Tuesday in London, The Economic Times reported.

Chandrasekaran is likely to give updates on mergers and acquisitions, and speak about the progress on creating different business verticals.

"Chandra is expected to present his vision plan to the board....it will be a long haul meet," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

In addition to this, the proposal to merge Tata Teleservices with telecom rival Bharti Airtel will also reportedly be discussed at the meeting.

Besides releasing the vision plan, Chandrasekaran may brief the board on the possible returns for Tata Steel from its acquisition of Bhushan Steel, and on the pros of a proposal to acquire Bhushan Steel and Power.

The board could also take up a proposal by Vistara, an equal-stake aviation joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, to purchase 50 more aircraft for expanding its fleet, the news daily reported.

Similar growth plans of other large group companies is likely to be discussed at the meeting in London.

The board will likely be briefed about the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into its low-cost carrier joint venture AirAsia India, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this month, Tata Trusts had come out in support of its Managing Trustee R Venkataramanan, who is under investigation by the CBI.

Venkataramanan is alleged to have tried to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get an international licence for AirAsia India.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover is investing more than 20 billion pounds (Rs 1.8 lakh crore) over the next five years to build its future pipeline of products.

The products include three new models, 100 upgrades and a fully flexible vehicle platform.