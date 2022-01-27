Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets PM Modi today ahead of Air India handover

On September 25, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the privatisation process of Air India was underway and the technical bids were being analysed before the financial bids are opened.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 ahead of the likely handover of Air India to the business conglomerate that won the bid to acquire the debt-laden flag carrier almost three months ago, CNBC-TV18 has said.

A new board will be constituted after that of Air India resigns during the day, the report said. Tata is also in talks to appoint an ex-pat from the global aviation industry as Air India CEO.

The merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India is set to commence next week, the report added.

After a bidding process, the government had on October 8, 2021 sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company for Rs 18,000 crore.

Following that, on October 11, a letter of intent was issued to the Tata group confirming the government’s willingness to sell its 100 percent stake in the airline. On October 25, the Centre signed the share purchase agreement for this deal.

As a part of the deal, the Tata group would also be handed over Air India Express and a 50 percent stake in ground handling arm Air India SATS.

"Air India disinvestment has been decided to take place on January 27th, 2022. Closing balance sheet on January 20 is to be provided today, January 24, so that it can be reviewed by Tata and any changes can be made on Wednesday," news agency ANI had on January 24 quoted Vinod Hejmadi, Director Finance, Air India, as saying in an email to staff.

Signalling the shift, Tata introduced "enhanced meal service" in four Air India flights that will operate from Mumbai on January 27, news agency PTI reported officials as saying.

However, Air India flights will not be flying under the banner of the Tata Group from the day itself.

The "enhanced meal service" will be provided on four flights— AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru) but the takeover would take place after January 27, the officials clarified.

Air India will be the third carrier in the Tata's stable as it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.