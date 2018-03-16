App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sons buys shares worth Rs 1,100 crore in IHC, Tata Motors

Tata Sons today piked up shares worth Rs 1,088.88 crore of its two group companies, Indian Hotels Company and Tata Motors, through open market transactions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons today piked up shares worth Rs 1,088.88 crore of its two group companies, Indian Hotels Company (IHC) and Tata Motors, through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data, Tata Sons acquired 6.64 percent stake in IHC. The shares were bought at a price of Rs 130.4 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,029.80 crore.

Tata Sons bought the shares from IHC's three other promoters — Lady Tata Memorial Trust, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

The holding company also purchased 0.06 per cent stake in Tata Motors. The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 354.15, translating into a transaction of Rs 59.08 crore.

The shares were purchased from Tata Motors' two other promoters — Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

On BSE, the shares of IHC ended 1.99 percent up at Rs 133.00 and Tata Motors' stock settled 0.31 percent down at Rs 353.05.

tags #Business #Companies #Indian Hotels Company #Tata Motors #Tata Sons

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC