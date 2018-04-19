App
Apr 19, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sons appoints Nupur Mallick as new Group Chief Human Resource Officer

Mallick, who is at present Director Human Resources for Tata Consultancy Services in the UK and Ireland, will report to Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran in her new role, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating companies of the Tata group, today announced appointment of Nupur Mallick as the new Group Chief Human Resource Officer.

Mallick, who is at present Director Human Resources for Tata Consultancy Services in the UK and Ireland, will report to Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran in her new role, the company said in a statement.

She will take over from S Padmanabhan who is holding the responsibility presently, it added.

A long-time Tata Group employee, Mallick started her career with TCS in 1997 and has worked across various HR functions, the statement said.

tags #Business #Companies #Nupur Mallick #Tata Sons

