Tata Projects wins EPC contract for Noida International Airport

Infrastructure major Tata Projects has won the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the greenfield Noida International Airport in Jewar. The Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) - the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop the Noida airport, selected Tata Projects from three shortlisted teams with experience in the design, procurement, and construction of large infra projects.

With the contract for the Noida airport, Tata Projects beat L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji for its only second airport project after Allahabad. Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at Noida International Airport.

''Tata Projects will work closely with YIAPL to deliver India’s most advanced and environment friendly airport on time. We shall deploy the latest technologies in its construction, while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability,'' said Vinayak Pai, CEO and MD Designate, Tata Projects Ltd.

The passenger terminal will comprise parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and minimal environmental impact. Noida airport will be a digital airport in India, enabling contactless travel and personalized services for families, senior citizens, and business travelers.

Noida airport's design pivots on sustainable development and it will be the country's first net-zero emissions airport. The airport will be designed and developed keeping in mind the requirements of green infrastructures such as IGBC certified buildings, rainwater harvesting, zero liquid discharge sewage treatment plant, waste management facility amongst others.

''With the award of this EPC contract, our project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the pace of construction activities on site. Together with Tata Projects, we’re working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024,'' said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd.