you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Projects Ltd bags $321 million order from NPCIL

The scope of work involves construction of main plant buildings and structures, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Infrastructure firm Tata Projects on April 3 said it has bagged order worth around $321 million from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

"This 2X700 MW power plant order valued around $321 million is the company's third contract in the nuclear power sector," Tata Projects said in a statement.

The scope of work involves construction of main plant buildings and structures, among others.

"Once completed, this project will provide much needed power supply...and ensure developmental initiatives receive an impetus. Tata Projects believes that nuclear projects provide a clean source of power thereby ensuring a more environment friendly future," Tata Projects COO - Industrial Systems- Satyanarayana K said.

Nuclear power sector is a highly technology intensive industry wherein execution expertise is very essential, the company said in the statement.

As nuclear power remains critical to fulfilling India's long-term energy requirements – the need for timely completion of such projects meeting world-class quality criteria is a prerequisite, it said.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #India #NPCIL #Tata Projects

