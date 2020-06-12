App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power to sell three ships to German company Oldendorff Carriers for $212.76 million

The transaction also includes a long-term freight contract with Oldendorff Carriers, one of the largest dry-bulk shipping companies in the world.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Singapore-based Trust Energy Resources Pte Ltd (TERPL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has has entered into definitive agreements with Germany-based Oldendorff Carriers for sale of three ships for an estimated $212.76 million (about Rs 1,613 crore).

Singapore-based TERPL completed signing of the agreements with Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG on June 11, Tata Power said in a statement.

The transaction also includes a long-term freight contract with Oldendorff Carriers, one of the largest dry-bulk shipping companies in the world.

Close

The sale of the three capesize ships -- MV Trust Agility, MV Trust Integrity and MV Trust Amity -- is expected to be concluded by July 15, 2020, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, it added.

related news

Capesize ships are the largest dry cargo ships.

The objective of the transaction is to have an asset-light model for the shipping requirements of the company. The sale proceeds will be used towards reducing debt as part of the overall restructuring plan of the firm, it said.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, "The sale of our shipping assets announced today is in line with our long term plans to reduce debt and raise funds to invest in our future growth plans, including expanding our presence in the renewable energy business."

"The sale is also part of the restructuring within Tata Power to chalk out the roadmap for growth over the next decade," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Oldendorff Carriers #Praveer Sinha #Tata Power #Trust Energy Resources Pte Ltd

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra not being revoked: Uddhav Thackeray

Lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra not being revoked: Uddhav Thackeray

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.