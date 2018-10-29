App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore via NCDs

"The board has approved issuance in one or more tranches, of non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated securities in the form of non-convertible debentures up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,500 crore on private placement basis," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Tata Power on Monday said its Board has approved plan to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The board has approved issuance in one or more tranches, of non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated securities in the form of non-convertible debentures up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,500 crore on private placement basis," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 04:23 pm

