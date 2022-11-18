 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power to offer clean & green energy products & solutions in Odisha

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

CEO & MD, Tata Power, Praveer Sinha said this while attending the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) organized Distribution Utility Meet here on Thursday.

Tata Power will offer clean and green energy products and solutions to the people of Odisha, a top official of the power utility said.

"Odisha is the best model of Public-Private Partnership that is yielding results to the customers of the state. Odisha's electricity distribution is going through a commendable transformation in a short span of time," Sinha told reporters here.

Replying to a question to offer clean and green energy products and solutions to the people of Odisha, he said the Tata Power is planning to set-up EV charging stations to promote clean mobility across the state.

In order to boost the use of renewable energy, TP Discoms will offer rooftop solar installation, solar pumps and home automation solutions, he said.

Stating that Odisha's electricity distribution is going through a commendable transformation in a short span of time, Sinha said distribution companies here have been able to not only reduce the AT&C losses, but there has also been an improvement in the reliability and customer connects.