App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power to develop 120 MW Solar Project in Gujarat

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, it added.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power on Monday said its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) will develop a 120 MW solar project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. "Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, announced that Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), the company's wholly owned subsidiary, has received a Letter of Award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on June 12, 2020 to develop a 120 MW solar project in Gujarat," it said in a regulatory filing.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, it added.

The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by the GUVNL under Phase VIII in February 2020.

Close

The project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

related news

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "We are proud to announce that we have been awarded 120 MW Solar Project in Gujarat, and are thankful to the Government of Gujarat and the officials at GUVNL for this opportunity. With this award the cumulative capacity of renewables will be 3,457 MW".

The plant is expected to generate about 300 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 300 Million Kg of CO2.

"We are pleased to announce our win and with we continue to demonstrate our strong commitment towards renewable energy as well as project development, engineering and execution capabilities," said Ashish Khanna, President-Renewables, Tata Power.

Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,457 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is operational and 820 MW is under implementation, including 120 MW won under this LOI (letter of intent).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Business #Tata Power

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Trading sportsbooks for brokerages, bored bettors wager on stocks

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.