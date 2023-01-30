English
    Tata Power ties up with Contour for digital trade finance network

    Contour's network uses decentralised technology (blockchain) to bring together companies, banks and ecosystem partners, onto a trusted network, to help create a streamlined digital trade finance workflow, a statement said.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Tata Power on Monday said it has partnered with Contour, a leading digital trade finance network based out of Singapore, to make its financial management process more robust, transparent and efficient.

    The integration enables trusted data flow across the world's trade routes and current fragmented ecosystems it explained.

    Manual and paper-based processes in finance slow trade growth by creating additional complexity and costs.