    Tata Power Solar Systems bags NHPC's 300 MW solar project worth Rs 1,731 crore

    PTI
    May 16, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Tata Power Solar Systems on Monday said it has bagged a 300 MW solar project worth Rs 1,731 crore from state-owned NHPC. "Tata Power Solar Systems, one of India’s largest integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, bagged an order of 300 MW solar project worth Rs 1,731 crore, inclusive of tax from NHPC,” a company statement said.

    According to the statement, the project site, located in Rajasthan, will be developed under the CPSU (Central Public Sector Undertaking) scheme of IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency). The project, which is expected to be completed within 18 months, aims to reduce around 6,36,960 carbon emissions and is expected to generate approximately 750 million units annually. Cells and modules made in India would be used in the project installation. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said in the statement, "We are honored to have won this significant project from NHPC. It underlines the industry’s confidence in our ability to develop and deliver world-class solar projects on time using state-of-the-art Indian technology.” Tata Power Solar has always been a pioneer in implementing and commissioning such large-scale solar and renewable projects. With this win, the company’s pending order book reaches Rs 13,500 crore and the total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp, it said.



    first published: May 16, 2022 01:01 pm
