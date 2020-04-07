App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power Solar receives LoA for NTPC project worth Rs 1,730 cr

Tata Power Solar is proud to consistently win large and challenging grid-based solar EPC contracts from industry-leading public sector undertaking like NTPC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power Solar on Tuesday said it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) to build the 300 MW CPSU-II for NTPC at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,730.16 crore. Tata Power Solar is an integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

The company had bagged the said order in an auction held on February 21.

The Commercial Operation Date (COD) for this grid-connected solar photovoltaic project is set for September 2021 (18 months), a company statement said.

Close

"Tata Power Solar is proud to consistently win large and challenging grid-based solar EPC contracts from industry-leading public sector undertaking like NTPC. This being a DCR project, we will be building the project with our own cells and modules," said Ashish Khanna, MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar and President, Tata Power (Renewables), said.

related news

With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar stood at approximately Rs 8,541 crore including external and internal orders.

"It is projects like these which demonstrate the trust in Tata Power's project management and execution skills. This order is a motivation for us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers, as per their expectations,” Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said.

In September 2019, post reverse auction, Tata Power Solar had received a Letter of Award to develop a 105MWp Floating Solar Project worth around Rs 343 crores including 3 years Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

This project is one of the most prominent floating solar projects in the country. This venture is executed on the reservoir of NTPC Kayamkulam District in Alappuzha, Kerala and is to be commissioned no later than 21 months.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Alappuzha #India #Kerala #Tata Power #Tata Power Solar

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.