Tata Power Solar doubles manufacturing capacity to 1100 MW

The expansion is based on the significant increase in demand for its solar modules, as well as the expected increase in demand due to supportive policy steps announced by the government for creating an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, it said.

PTI
April 07, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
Representative image

Tata Power Solar on Wednesday said it has doubled its solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 1100 MW.

"Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd... announced a significant expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, taking the total production capacity of cells and modules to 1100 MW," a company statement said.

The expansion is based on the significant increase in demand for its solar modules, as well as the expected increase in demand due to supportive policy steps announced by the government for creating an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, it said.

“We are happy to expand our production capacity to meet the increased demand for our products. Our 31 years of strong experience in providing high quality solar products with continuous involvement in new technology has helped us maintain leadership position in both solar manufacturing and EPC services," Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said.

Tata Power Solar’s manufacturing plant in Bengaluru is India’s premier integrated cell and module manufacturing facility that meets the highest industry standards, the statement added.

The company's revenue was Rs 2,353 crore as per the December quarter 2020 audited financials and has a pending order book of Rs 10,000 crore as on April1, 2021.
TAGS: #Business #Tata Power Solar
first published: Apr 7, 2021 03:33 pm

