you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power SED bags Rs 1,200 cr contract from defence ministry

Tata Power SED has signed a deal with the Ministry of Defence to supply 23 ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars to the Indian Navy over the next 10 years, a Tata Power statement said on Friday.

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (SED) has bagged a Rs 1,200 crore contract from the defence ministry for supply of ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars.



The contract was signed under the Buy & Make (India) category of the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2013 that will be offering the Indian Navy a proven solution, with a production arrangement in India under Transfer of Technology (ToT).

The contract will be executed by Tata Power SED as the prime contractor with foreign OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partner Indra Sistemas, Spain.

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has entered into a share purchase agreement with Tata Power to buy Tata Power SED, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

In November 2017, Tata Power SED had signed a contract with the defence ministry for supply of Portable Diver Detection Sonar (PDDS) for Indian Naval applications.

Tata Power is an integrated power company and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10757 MW.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 02:11 pm

