    Tata Power reports cyberattack on its IT infrastructure

    The company added that it has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems

    October 14, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
    Tata Power (Representative image)

    Tata Power Company on October 14 said it had faced a cyberattack on its information technology infrastructure, impacting some of its IT systems.

    In a statement, the company also added that it has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.

    All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points, it added.

    The company will update on the matter going forward, Tata Power said.

    Meanwhile, shares of Tata Power on Friday (October 14) ended almost flat at Rs 215.90 apiece on BSE against its previous close.
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 07:39 pm
