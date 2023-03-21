Tata Power renewables arm secures LoA for 200MW solar plant in Solapur

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has secured a ‘Letter of Award’ to set up a 200 MW solar PV project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Solapur, the company said in a statement on March 21.

The project is expected to offset approximately 432.94 million kg of CO2 emissions annually. MSEDCL is a wholly owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra government.

The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date. The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction. "The installation will reduce around 432.94 million kg of CO2 emissions annually and will be one of the most substantial solar PV projects. We are proud that TPREL is playing a crucial role in fulfilling Maharashtra’s renewable energy targets. We have a current countrywide portfolio of more than 6.5 GW and securing yet another ‘Letter of Award’ for setting up a 200 MW solar PV project underlines the trust and confidence MSEDCL has in our execution and engineering capabilities. We are confident that this project will further strengthen our position as a leader in providing clean and reliable power in the state for years to come," Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said.

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,503 MW with an installed capacity of 3,909 MW (Solar - 2,981 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 2,594 MW under various stages of implementation.