Tata Power Renewable, Tata Power Delhi Distribution ink deal for 510 MW hybrid project

Mar 13, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

In what will be one of the largest hybrid projects in the country, Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Delhi Distribution, for a 510 MW project with the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar and 340 MW wind energy

With this win, TPREL’s total renewables capacity reaches 6,303 MW (3,909 MW of installed capacity – of which solar is 2,981 MW and wind is 928 MW); and 2,394 MW under various stages of implementation (Representative Image)

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) for a 510-MW hybrid project.

The project will comprise 170 MW of solar power and 340 MW of wind power, the companies informed the exchanges on March 13.

Located in Karnataka, it will be among the largest such project in India and is likely to save 1,540 MUs of CO2 on the average every year for TPDDL. This project is an extension of an earlier letter of agreement (LOA) for 255 MW that TPREL received from TPDDL in December 2022. It will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA date of execution.

TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power, while TPDDL is a joint venture between the Delhi government and Tata Power, that supplies electricity to over 7 million North Delhi residents.