Tata Power Renewable, Tata Power Delhi Distribution ink deal for 510 MW hybrid project

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) for a 510-MW hybrid project.

The project will comprise 170 MW of solar power and 340 MW of wind power, the companies informed the exchanges on March 13.

Located in Karnataka, it will be among the largest such project in India and is likely to save 1,540 MUs of CO2 on the average every year for TPDDL. This project is an extension of an earlier letter of agreement (LOA) for 255 MW that TPREL received from TPDDL in December 2022. It will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA date of execution.

TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power, while TPDDL is a joint venture between the Delhi government and Tata Power, that supplies electricity to over 7 million North Delhi residents.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of TPREL, in a release said the agreement was signed through competitive bidding and will showcase the company’s “future readiness and expertise" in project execution skills. "TPREL is one of the torchbearers of the green and clean energy transition,” he said. TPDDL chief executive Ganesh Srinivasan said the company is aligned with India’s renewable energy mission and this hybrid tie-up will “strengthen our commitment towards significantly enhancing the portion of sustainable energy in the overall supply mix”. Related stories India Ratings withdraws short-term issuer rating of IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, 23 other financial ins...

Taliban health ministry launches annual polio vaccination drive

IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency, passenger declared dead on ... With this win, TPREL’s total renewables capacity reaches 6,303 MW (3,909 MW of installed capacity – of which solar is 2,981 MW and wind is 928 MW); and 2,394 MW under various stages of implementation. TPREL's solar EPC portfolio is more than 10 GW of ground-mount utility-scale, over 1.3 GW of rooftop and distributed ground mounted systems and over 95,000 solar water pumps. TPREL aims to provide energy access to millions of people across the country through its integrated green energy solutions, the company statement said. Tata Power is steering the transformation as an integrated solutions providers by looking at new business growth in distributed generation through rooftop solar and micro-grids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, ESCO, home automation and smart meters, the statement added.

Moneycontrol News