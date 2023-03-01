 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power Renewable gets Rs 2,000 crore infusion from GreenForest

Mar 01, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

GreenForest holds 6.06 per cent equity in TPREL and on conversion of the above CCPS, it will hold 9.76-11.43 per cent stake in TPREL, subject to the equity valuation on final conversion.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has received an investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco with allotment of 20 crore preference shares to the latter.

"TPREL...has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest and has successfully allotted 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest," a statement said.

Subsequent to this second tranche, TPREL has now received an investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

