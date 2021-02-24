English
Tata Power raises Rs 900 crore via debentures

The company issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs worth Rs 900 crore on Tuesday, a BSE filing said.

PTI
February 24, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

 
 
Tata Power has raised Rs 900 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The series-I debentures worth Rs 400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while series-II debentures of Rs 500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, it said.
PTI
first published: Feb 24, 2021 04:06 pm

