Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 crore via debentures

The company raised the amount through issuance of 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs on private placement basis on November 27, it said in a BSE filing.

Tata Power on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issuance non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company raised the amount through issuance of 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs on private placement basis on November 27, it said in a BSE filing.

The debentures would be listed on Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE and have fixed rate with annual coupon payment.

Delay in payment of interest/principal amount for a period of more than three months from the due date or default in payment or interest/principal will trigger an event of default and levy of additional interest, it said.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Power

