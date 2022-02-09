Tata Power Q3 results | Consolidated net profit rises 72% YoY to Rs 425.8 crore

live bse live

Tata Power on February 9 reported a 71.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 425.8 crore for the quarter ended December.

The power generator reported a 43.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 10,913.1 crore for the December quarter.

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities had expected the company to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 365 crore on revenues of Rs 9,515.9 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)