    Tata Power Q3 results | Consolidated net profit rises 72% YoY to Rs 425.8 crore

    The power generator reported a 43.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 10,913.1 crore for the December quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 09, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    Tata Power on February 9 reported a 71.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 425.8 crore for the quarter ended December.

    The power generator reported a 43.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 10,913.1 crore for the December quarter.

    Brokerage firm HDFC Securities had expected the company to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 365 crore on revenues of Rs 9,515.9 crore.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 04:33 pm
