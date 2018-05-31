Tata Power partners with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra EV ready

Tata Power today said it has partnered with Tata Motors to make Maharashtra EV ready and to establish electric vehicle charging stations in the state for public use. Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state to support the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy (2018) in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EV), Tata Power said in a statement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new EV charging stations (Tata Power) to mark the week-long World Environment Day celebration, the statement said.

The nine new locations where the EV charging stations have come up include Matunga, BKC, Bhandup (near LBS Marg), Chembur, Malad (near Link Road) and Carnac Bundar (near Fort & Freeway).

"We are committed to making Maharashtra EV ready and Government's vision of providing green technology solutions. We are happy to partner with Tata Motors to deliver on the Government and Group's vision of improving India's carbon footprint and enabling the customers with a sustainable future.

"We are happy to present Maharashtra with various electric vehicle charging stations that cover the wide expanse of the city," Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said.

With the launch of nine EV charging stations today to mark the World Environment Day, it is Tata Power's endeavour to provide the best of solutions for the country to achieve a greener tomorrow. By using innovative technology, Tata Power is providing customers easy access to energy-efficient processes and facilitating that by setting up charging infrastructure around the city, the statement added.

"Tata Motors is committed to the Government's vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to join forces with the Government of Maharashtra towards this endeavour. We are uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of our group companies to create an EV ecosystem," Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said.

Tata Power plans to device a mix of fast and regular chargers at these charging stations that will facilitate to charge vehicles from both private and public sphere. The chargers can also monitor the car battery charging status and units consumed while charging a car, the company said in the statement.

Tata Power has established the first public electric vehicle charging station at Vikhroli in Mumbai.

Being the first to propagate the change towards sustainable energy, Tata Power aims to supplement the government's plan to replace fossil fuel vehicles with electric vehicles by 2030, by installing charging stations at strategic locations, it said.

Since the inauguration of the first station in August 2017, two more were started in January 2018 for public usage at Palladium mall in the Lower Parel area and Phoenix Market City in the Kurla area of the city.