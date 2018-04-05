App
Apr 05, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata power launches IoT-based consumer substation in Mumbai

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Power today announced the launch of IoT (Internet of Things) based, Smart Consumer Sub Station(CSS) in Mumbai, which is enabled by Tata Communications.

To provide a world class power experience to its customers, Tata Power worked on CSS solution, which will enable the team with an overview of CSS spread across different zones and monitor its Distribution Substations which are spread out in the field.

The solution would provide timely alerts on a visual dashboard on handheld mobile devices to enable the field staff to proactively address any event, it said.

Ashok Sethi, COO and ED, Tata Power said in the statement, “The solution will further enable our Distribution team to monitor the Substations and Distribution Transformers in a very effective manner and provide a world class power supply experience to our customers.

