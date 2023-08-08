Tata Power inks 2,800-MW hydro power storage project deal with Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis (center), Abha Shukla - Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Maharashtra(left) and Dr. Praveer Sinha - CEO & MD of Tata Power (right) present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Tata Power entered into an agreement with the Government of Maharashtra on August 8 to develop two large pumped hydro storage projects (PSP) with a combined capacity of 2,800 Megawatts (MW) in the state.

These projects, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore, will be situated at Shirawta, Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1000 MW) districts, according to a press release.

The collaboration may drive the state towards its goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2028 while generating employment for over 6,000 people, said the statement.

The signing ceremony was held at Mantralya, Mumbai in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Principal Energy Secretary Abha Shukla, Tata Power CEO and MD Dr Praveer Sinha, Tata Power Generation chief Vijay Namjoshi, Hydro Power chief Prabhakar Kale, and some other guests.

Also Read | Electricity bills of Tata Power consumers in Mumbai to reduce by 25-35%

“The signing of this MoU is a major step forward in Tata Power’s journey towards clean and green energy future. Pumped hydro storage is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, and these projects will support the renewable solar and wind projects to ensure reliable, 24/7 consistent power supply," Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD at Tata Power, said.

The deal aims at enhancing energy security by providing continuous power supply along with solar and wind energy. With the setting up of 2,800-MW pumped hydro capacity, these projects will significantly contribute to cleaner capacity addition in the country, the release said.