Tata Power, Indraprastha Gas ink pact for rooftop solar projects

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for setting up rooftop solar projects in the country. While Tata Power is India's largest integrated power utility, IGL is country's largest CNG distribution company.

"The pact signed between Tata Power and IGL is for green energy solutions including rooftop solar projects, various integrated services including setting up of commercial scale EV charging/battery swapping stations," Tata Power said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed Tuesday in presence of IGL Managing Director E S Ranganathan, Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha, GAIL Chairman and Managing Director B C Tripathi, and other senior officials of both the companies, it said.

"We are happy to announce our partnership with IGL. It is a significant move towards offering integrated services to consumers of both the entities," Sinha said in the statement.