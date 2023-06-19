Tata Power eyes more state discom takeovers: Chairman N. Chandrasekaran

Tata Power

Tata Power will look to participate in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken, Tata Power chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in the company's annual general body meeting (AGM) on June 19.

"Given the company’s successful track record in turning around discoms, it will look to participate in privatisation opportunities as and when the policy reforms are undertaken," he said.

As first reported first by Moneycontrol on May 4 that Tata Power is looking at a Capex Rs 12,000 crore in FY 2024, Chandrasekaran said the capex for the current financial year will be double of FY 2023.

"To meet the growth targets, Tata Power plans to invest about Rs 12,000 crore which is double the capex spent in FY23. This includes the investment in the upcoming 4 GW manufacturing plant, under-construction renewable projects, transmission and distribution businesses in Odisha, Delhi, and Mumbai, and new opportunities. Your company plans to fund these projects largely from internal accruals and cash on books," Chandrasekaran said.

The company's 4 GW cell and module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu is "well on track", with the module line expected to be ready by October this year and the cell line by the end of the year.

"As a result of the better performance across its businesses, there was a Consolidated revenue growth of 32 percent at Rs 56,033 crore vs Rs 42,576 crore in FY22. Consolidated reported profit after tax (PAT) increased by 77 percent at Rs 3,810 crore vs Rs 2,156 crore in FY22 due to better performance across all business clusters," he said.