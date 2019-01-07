App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 09:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tata Power expects pick-up in distribution bids after 2019 general elections

Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO of Tata Power, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the agreement and cost structure.

Tata Power is in focus after Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) extended the power purchase agreement (PPA) with the company.  Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO of Tata Power, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the agreement and cost structure.

Sinha said that the extended PPA continues to be on a cost-plus model.

“What BEST is also looking and what is important for Mumbai city is that it needs embedded generation to ensure the reliability of supply,” he added.

On the business front, Sinha said, “We have recently bid for Odisha; there are just 2 bidders, apart from us India Power Corporation Ltd (IPCL) and we expect whenever the decision is there, because it considers both the technical aspect and the financial aspect, we should be able to get that distribution licence. It’s a public-private partnership with the Odisha government. So it’s something which is there on the table.”

"We also expect pick-up in distribution bids post general elections", said Sinha.

Source: CNBC TV 18
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Business #India #Tata Power

