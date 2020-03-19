Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities across India

Tata Power on March 17 said that it has expanded its rooftop solar service to 90 cities across the country. The big rollout from Tata Power comes at a time when consumers across all major categories including commercial, industrial, residential and public sector are adopting solar energy as a reliable and sustainable solution to meet their energy needs that also holds tremendous potential to save costs.

"Preparing for a future-ready India, Tata Power is making a big push for a stronger adoption of clean energy by expanding its rooftop solar offerings to 90 cities," the power major said in a filing to BSE.

Tata Power launched customisable rooftop solar solutions on a pan-India basis in September 2018, as pee the company.

Shares of the firm were trading 4.97 percent lower at Rs 33.45 apiece on the BSE.