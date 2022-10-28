Tata Power board approves appointment of ex-home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director

live bse live

Tata Power on October 28 announced that its board of directors has given the nod for the appointment of former Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as an independent director of the company.

The board "unanimously approved" Mehrishi's appointment as an "additional director (non-executive, independent), not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five years with effect from October 28, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders", Tata Power informed the stock exchanges.

The ex-bureaucrat "fulfils the criteria of independence" as

required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it added.

Mehrishi currently serves as an independent director on the boards of the following companies: Piramal Enterprises, Dabur India, Infomerics Analytics and Research, Leap Insights Foundation and Tata Power Renewable Energy.

Mehrishi, a retired 1978-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, served as the Union home secretary between 2015 and 2017. Following his retirement, he served as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) till August 2020.

His total bureaucratic career spans for around 40 years, as he held key posts in both the Centre and the Rajasthan government. In 2022, he was awarded the top civilian honour of Padma Bhushan.