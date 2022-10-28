English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Power board approves appointment of ex-home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director

    Mehrishi, a retired 1978-batch IAS officer, had served as the Union home secretary between 2015 and 2017, followed by a tenure as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India which lasted till August 2020.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Power on October 28 announced that its board of directors has given the nod for the appointment of former Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as an independent director of the company.

    The board "unanimously approved" Mehrishi's appointment as an "additional director (non-executive, independent), not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five years with effect from October 28, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders", Tata Power informed the stock exchanges.

    The ex-bureaucrat "fulfils the criteria of independence" as

    required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it added.

    Mehrishi currently serves as an independent director on the boards of the following companies: Piramal Enterprises, Dabur India, Infomerics Analytics and Research, Leap Insights Foundation and Tata Power Renewable Energy.

    Mehrishi, a retired 1978-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, served as the Union home secretary between 2015 and 2017. Following his retirement, he served as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) till August 2020.

    Close

    Related stories

    His total bureaucratic career spans for around 40 years, as he held key posts in both the Centre and the Rajasthan government. In 2022, he was awarded the top civilian honour of Padma Bhushan.

    Tata Power's decision to approve Mehrishi's appointment as an independent director was announced on the day when the company declared strong quarterly results for the July-September period. The consolidated net profit jumped by 85 percent year-on-year to Rs 935.18 crore, whereas, total income from operations increased to Rs 14,181.07 crore from Rs 10,187.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Companies #Rajiv Mehrishi #Tata Power
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 05:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.