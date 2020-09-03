172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tata-power-bags-rs-490-crore-order-for-2-pinaka-regiments-5793851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power bags Rs 490 crore order for 2 Pinaka regiments

"We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed thePinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India,” a BSE statement said.

Tata Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments. Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers. Pinaka regiment isa system of rocket launchers.

Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher RocketSystem is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.

Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher RocketSystem is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.

According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of PinakaMultiple Rocket Launcher System.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 03:41 pm

