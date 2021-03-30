Tata Power bags orders to develop 60 MW solar project in Gujarat

Source: Reuters

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to develop 60 MW (mega watt) solar project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

The company has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on March 26, 2021, to develop a 60 MW solar project in the state of Gujarat, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, the company said.

As per the company, the project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said with this award the cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat would be 580 MW.

Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 4,007 MW, out of which 2,687 MW is operational and 1,320 MW is under implementation including 60 MW won under this PPA, the company added.