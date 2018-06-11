App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power bags 150 MW solar project in Maharashtra

The company's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has bagged the contract and will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Power today said it has bagged the contract for setting up a 150-MW solar project in the state from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

The company's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has bagged the contract and will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL, a release said.

This project is a part of MSEDCL's 1,000 MW grid connected solar power projects for which the state utility had invited bids through competitive bidding process and e-reverse auction for a period of 25 years.

"Renewables is a focus area for us and we are looking at expanding in this space, especially solar. As we move forward, with the new technology coming in, we expect to do further improvement in PLFs (plant load factors)," Tata Power chief executive officer and managing director Praveer Sinha said in the release.

Tata Power's vision is to have 35-40 per cent of the company's total generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025.

Currently, the company's renewable energy capacity has crossed 2,000 MW and green generation portfolio (consisting solar, wind, waste heat recovery and hydro) has crossed the 3,400-MW mark.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.