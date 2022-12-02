 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power announces Rs 6,000 crore investment in Odisha

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave here on Thursday, Sinha said the four power discoms of Odisha, where Tata Power has a majority stake, are committed to Rs 6,000 crore capex investment in the next five years.

Speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave here on Thursday, Sinha said the four power discoms of Odisha, where Tata Power has a majority stake, are committed to Rs 6,000 crore capex investment in the next five years.

Sinha said the company will also set up 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points, 1,00,000 solar pumps, microgrids, rooftop and floating solar plants in the next five years.

He welcomed the Odisha government's Renewable Energy Policy 2022 unveiled at the Make In Odisha Conclave here.

The Tata Power CEO said the company has been engaged in power distribution across Odisha and is committed to ensure ease-of-doing business through quality power supply.

"Tata Power is committed to ensure 'Udyog Ru Pragati' (progress through entrepreneurship) by offering high-quality and affordable power supply to enable a conducive environment for industrial development. Our clean and green energy products and solutions in e-mobility, decentralised generation, agriculture, and demand side management will further ensure an all-round sustainable development of the state," Sinha said.