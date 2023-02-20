 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata-owned Air India begins merger process with Vistara: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

Air India recently placed a mega order for 470 aircrafts with Boeing and Airbus as it plans to become a dominant player globally.

Air India and Vistara merger is likely to be completed by March 2024.

Senior executives from both Air India and Vistara along with consultancy major Deloitte have initiated the merger process of the two airlines, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Law firm AZB Partners has been roped in for regulatory and legal compliance, the report added.

The merger needs approvals from competition regulators of countries where both the airlines operate, the report said.

Air India and Vistara had announced a merger last year. As part of the merger with Air India, which the Tata Group acquired in January, SIA will invest Rs 2,059 crore in Air India. Once the transaction is complete, SIA will hold 25.1 percent in Air India.