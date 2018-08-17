Tata Mutual Fund launches multicap fund; offer to end August 31

Tata Mutual Fund on Friday launched an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, the fund house said in a statement.

The scheme called, Tata Multicap Fund, will remain open for subscription until Aug 31.

After SEBI standardised the classification of different types of funds last year, multicap funds remained unconstrained and could capture opportunities across market segments, the fund house said.

The scheme will focus on tracking sectors on a top-down basis and companies on a bottom-up basis.

The fund will follow a blend of both value and growth style of investing to suitably align the portfolio depending on the market and opportunities.

It will be managed by Sonam Udasi who currently manages the Tata Equity P/E Fund, Tata India Consumer Fund and Tata Retirement Savings among other funds.

"Given the current macro scenario like global trade wars between large economies, surging oil prices, an uncertain domestic political environment and the recent SEBI reclassification norms for Mutual Funds, it is the right strategy to participate in multi-cap theme," said Udasi.

Generally, in volatile markets, the ability to move across market caps at the opportune moment may give these funds an edge.

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiple of one rupee thereafter

Exit Load: 1 percent of the applicable net asset value, if redeemed on or before expiry of 18 months from the date of allotment.

S&P BSE 500 Index TRI (Total Return Index)