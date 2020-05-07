Tata Motors withdraws proposed NCD issue worth Rs 1,000 crore

Tata Motors on May 7 said it has withdrawn its issue for a private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating Rs 1,000 crore.

This is in view of the higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company, however, highlighted that it has no liquidity constraints and will consider another issue once market conditions improve.

"The company continues to have sufficient liquidity and would consider issuance of NCDs at an appropriate time and under normalized market conditions with necessary approvals," Tata Motors said in the filing.

Tata Motors had on May 5 approved raising funds through the issuance of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in three tranches.

"We hereby inform that a meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held today…..approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) E29-A Series of face value Rs 10,00,000/- each, at par, aggregating upto Rs 1,000 crore comprising three tranches, of Rs 500 crores, Rs 300 crores and Rs 200 crores. (Tranche I, Tranche II and Tranche III),” the company had informed the exchange.